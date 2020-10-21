With an array of female talent on campus, we broke down the top five female athletes at the University of Wisconsin.

Dana Rettke, Volleyball, Middle Blocker

The unquestioned ruler of her domain. Dana Rettke’s career at Wisconsin has been nothing short of legendary as she enters her senior season. From the IHSA circuit to the Big Ten, Rettke has been nothing short of dominant. But the three-time All-American and 2019-20 Female Athlete of the Year still has one more goal before graduating — a national championship.

The Badgers have progressed each year in the NCAA Tournament with Rettke, with a Sweet Sixteen exit in 2017, an Elite Eight showing in 2018 and an absolutely heartbreaking loss to Stanford in the 2019 NCAA Championship Game.

With the NCAA approving a schedule that has the tournament starting in April, Rettke will have her chance to rectify last year’s shortcomings and put Wisconsin on top of the college volleyball world.

Daryl Watts, Hockey, Forward

It’s no secret that one of the best college hockey programs in the country belongs to the UW women’s team, and Toronto’s very own Daryl Watts is the epitome of that greatness.

At no point during the 2020 season did Watts let up the national lead in total points, and she was the only player in all of the WCHA to average over 2.00 points a game, with the teammates Sophie Shirley and Abby Roque finishing No. 2 and No. 3 on that list, respectively.

Like all winter sports in 2019-20, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team never got a chance to finish their season. The Badgers will look to defend their 2019 title in 2020-21, with Watts leading the charge alongside her unrivaled teammates.

Jordyn Bloomer, Soccer, Goalie

UW women’s soccer had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in 2019, with team leader Jordyn Bloomer dominating at goalie.

Bloomer led the Big Ten in shutouts (10) and save percentage (.848) while finishing sixth in total saves (67) en route to winning the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Bloomer’s presence in goal was even more dominant in Big Ten play. Her 90% save percentage in conference play helped the Badgers clinch their first outright conference championship since 1994, going undefeated against Big Ten rivals.

While Wisconsin fell in the 2019 Sweet Sixteen to a UCLA team that would go on to reach the Final Four, Bloomer will have to be equally impressive when the 2021 season begins Feb. 3, as the NCAA announced that the annual NCAA Tournament will be reduced from 48 teams to 36.

Imani Lewis, Basketball, Forward

Wisconsin women’s hoops hasn’t been to an NCAA postseason tournament since 2011, but junior forward Imani Lewis will look to change that when the season starts Nov. 25.

The 2019-20 season saw Lewis improve her field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounding average, assist average and points per game average from the 2018-19 season.

Lewis’ robust 14.5 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game took the Badgers to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament and placed Lewis on the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Lewis and the Badgers still have a long way to go before they can contend for the Big Ten Championship, but her steady improvement and tenacity down low will have Head Coach Jonathan Tsipis’ team ready to attack the season.

Lillie Hosack, Swimming & Diving

We end our list with Wisconsin’s best freestyle sprinting swimmer — Cedarburg, WI native Lillie Hosack. Hosack was part of 10 first places finishes across all freestyle events in 2019-20, including a second-place 400-meter medley team finish and a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley at the Big Ten Conference Championships.

Hosack posted the fastest 100-meter free time and 200-meter free time on the team and is top five in the 50-meter free. She also displayed a dominant 50-meter backstroke performance against Green Bay in the first meet of the season. Despite losing do-it-all star Beata Nelson, the team is in good hands with talented swimmers like Hosack.