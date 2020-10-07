University of Wisconsin men’s hockey star Dylan Holloway became the 16th player in school history to be drafted in the first round after being taken No. 14 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in Tuesday night’s NHL Draft.

Holloway, a native of Alberta, Canada, will return to his home province to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the best players in the league.

While playing limited minutes in his first season for the Badgers, Holloway still managed to put up eight goals and nine assists for a combined 17 points. Holloway also finished fourth on the team in shots.

Holloway said several times during the draft process that he models his game after Colorado Avalanche superstar Gabriel Landeskog, as both Landeskog and Holloway fit the prototype for a power forward.

Holloway was one of the youngest players in all of college hockey last year, and, at times, it showed. There were some questionable decisions here and there, but toward the end of the season, Holloway began to shine. In the last 10 games of the season, Holloway scored eight goals.

At season’s end, Holloway won the team’s Coyne/Pavelski Award given to the most consistent player. It was a fantastic end to a season in which Holloway showed why he deserves a shot in the NHL.

Going into this season, there are a lot of expectations for Holloway and the Badgers. While playing mostly on the wings last year, Head Coach Tony Granato has said that Holloway will play more center this year.

Holloway’s versatility and his ability to play multiple positions is something that the Oilers needed heading into the draft. Holloway also provides a large frame, the ability to be a strong power forward and the potential to have a fast track to the league.

While Holloway will still play this season at Wisconsin, it is believed that once he leaves Madison, his skillset and play style could bring him to the NHL sooner rather than later.