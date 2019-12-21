The University of Wisconsin volleyball team (27–7, 18-2 Big Ten) fell to the Stanford Cardinal (30–4, 18-2 Pac-12) in the NCAA National Championship Game in Pittsburgh Saturday night.

The Badgers started off ice cold in the first set, falling behind 10–4 and digging themselves into a hole they would be unable to get themselves out of. The Badgers were marred by mistakes throughout the first set, ranging from service errors to attack errors en route to a 25–16 set loss.

The second set was much of the same for Wisconsin, as they fell behind quickly and couldn’t get back into it despite a late rally after falling behind 20–11. The Badgers would end up losing the second set 25–17, facing elimination with just one more set loss.

The Badgers finally found some rhythm in the third set, pulling out to a 4–3 run for their first lead of the match. After several back-and-forth rallies, the Cardinal led 14–11 and looked poised to reclaim their national title. But the Badgers found renewed life, going on a 5–1 run to take a 16–15 lead, forcing a Stanford timeout.

Tied up at 19–19, Stanford went on a run to put things away, winning 25–20 and capturing their third national title in just four years.

The Badgers — who have now lost in all three of their national title game appearances — looked worn down from start to finish and were clearly outmatched by the Pac-12 powerhouse. In a season that saw Wisconsin start 4–4 before rattling off a 23–3 record to close the season, the outcome comes as a disappointment to players and fans alike.

In a matchup of two top-five players between Kathryn Plummer of Stanford and Dana Rettke of Wisconsin, Plummer clearly got the best of Rettke. Plummer finished with a .459 hitting percentage, totaling 22 kills. Rettke finished with just seven kills, tallying a measly .158 hitting percentage.

As a team, Stanford got the best of the Badgers, finishing with a .358 hitting percentage compared to Wisconsin’s .152 hitting percentage. The Cardinal outplayed Wisconsin in nearly every other statistical category as well, including blocks and digs.

While the result is clearly a disappointment, the Badgers will still have a solid core for the 2020 season. Led by Dana Rettke, who will be a senior seeking her fourth consecutive first-team All-America selection, the Badgers will likely be favorites to repeat as Big Ten Champions.