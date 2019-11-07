The No. 12 University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (4-4-0, 0-2-0 Big Ten) will play their second straight series on the road this weekend with a non-conference matchup against the No. 20 University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks (4-1-1). The Badgers are looking to avoid a potential three-game losing streak after a disappointing outing in Happy Valley last weekend in which No. 6 Penn State swept the Badgers.

Through eight games, the Badgers have shown two different levels of play. Wisconsin held an impressive 3-1 record and was dominant through the first four games of the season. During this stretch, they scored 23 goals and allowed just 13.

In the past four games, however, the Badgers have held a 1-3 record and their performance has been mildly underwhelming. During this second stretch of games, Wisconsin scored only seven goals and allowed 17.

The Badgers’ powerplay has also been lacking. In their first four games of the season, the Badgers scored seven goals with a man advantage and also added three shorthanded goals. Through this second stretch of four games, they scored just one powerplay goal which came last weekend against Penn State.

On the penalty kill, the Badgers allowed just two goals in the first four games. In the past four games, they have allowed five goals, each of these coming in the past two games against Penn State.

Wisconsin has played tough opponents throughout their season, and Omaha will stand as the fourth ranked opponent this squad has played. This weekend will be vital for the Badgers’ confidence and momentum. As the Badgers sit with a 1-3 record on the road, they will need to reinvigorate their high-powered offense, tighten up their defensive play and execute on the powerplay and penalty kill in order find success this weekend.

Freshman Cole Caufield leads the Badgers — and the nation — with eight goals. He also leads the Badgers in total points with 11. Not far behind Caufield is sophomore forward Linus Weissbach, who has 10 points and a team-leading nine assists. Wisconsin’s distribution of goals has been very balanced as seven Badgers have five or more points.

On the other side of the aisle, Omaha’s seniors have been leading the way. Senior forward Tristan Keck has a team-leading seven points and fellow senior Zach Jordan has a team-leading four goals. Similar to Wisconsin, Omaha’s distribution of goals has also been very balanced, as six Mavericks have five or more points.

The goalkeeping matchup this weekend will be between Wisconsin sophomore Daniel Lebedeff and Omaha freshman Isaiah Saville. Lebedeff has allowed about 3.5 goals per game and has saved about 89% of the shots he has faced.

Saville has allowed about 2.2 goals per game and has stopped about 92% of the shots he has faced. Lebedeff has recorded at least 30 saves in his last three starts and his performance will be essential for the Badgers in their endeavors this weekend.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT both Friday and Saturday. The games can be streamed on NCHC+ and listened to live on 1310WIBA. Both games can be followed live on Twitter @BadgerMHockey.