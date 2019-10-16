The Wisconsin men’s soccer team (2-9-2, 0-3-1 Big Ten) was in a world of trouble entering Friday’s match versus Rutgers (7-3-3, 1-3-1), needing a win to stabilize a season overshadowed by offensive inconsistency and poor results.

Earning a victory Friday would have gone a long way in catalyzing momentum for the Badgers as the season begins to wind down, providing a positive as the Big Ten tournament looms.

The Scarlet Knights, however, had other plans. Rutgers — despite earning four yellow cards and failing to see many attacking opportunities — broke the Badgers when it mattered most, sealing a 3–0 win with two closing goals in the 87th and 90th minutes.

Men’s Soccer: Badgers woes continue in losses to Milwaukee, Michigan StateComing off an impressive, hard-fought draw against the reigning national champions, University of Wisconsin-Madison (2-8-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten) had to Read…

Wisconsin appeared on the front foot early, as sophomore Bobby Harris nearly connected on a chance in the seventh minute. The Badgers continued to press for a breakthrough, but were soon relegated to defending the prolific strikers of Rutgers.

As the halftime whistle blew, Wisconsin looked on the verge of securing the season’s maiden conference victory, but immediately into the second period the momentum shifted. The Scarlet Knights suddenly threw forward their aggressive midfield, generating corners quickly and repeatedly for a stretch of nearly 20 minutes.

Following attacking efforts of Andrew Akindele and Elan Koenig for the Badgers, Rutgers managed to pad the scoreline late as they capitalized on the faltering Wisconsin back line. They would score twice more to seal a win in a game that was much closer than the final tally suggests.

Men’s Soccer: Badgers woes continue in losses to Milwaukee, Michigan StateComing off an impressive, hard-fought draw against the reigning national champions, University of Wisconsin-Madison (2-8-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten) had to Read…

Still searching for answers, Wisconsin returned home to face non-conference foe Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (7-3-2, 1-0-0 MAC). The Cougars came into Tuesday’s contest at McClimon riding a five game winning streak, but it was the Badgers who set the tone early at home. Off of a well placed corner kick, sophomore defender Michael Hong scored the matches’ first goal in the 28th minute.

After settling into the game, the Badgers became vulnerable to the Cougars’ play in the wide areas, conceding in the 52nd minute via a through ball to Lachlan McLean and again in the 79th to Jorge Gonzalez of SIUE. Wisconsin had gone from leading comfortably to being on the back foot yet again, and in danger of losing for the eighth time in nine games.

To save a draw, the Badgers equalized behind Matthew Comiskey with only three minutes to play in regular time, leveling the score at 2-2. The game would then go on to an eventual double-overtime, but neither side could capitalize and play was suspended after 110 minutes.

Men’s Soccer: Badgers woes continue in losses to Milwaukee, Michigan StateComing off an impressive, hard-fought draw against the reigning national champions, University of Wisconsin-Madison (2-8-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten) had to Read…

Wisconsin played like a side capable of making an impact in the Big Ten tournament throughout the first half, but found itself slipping back into losing form soon after, nearly avoiding yet another defeat. The Badgers have work to do in order to end the year on a high note as they try to improve offensive presence and defensive positioning.

UW men’s soccer will return to action Saturday at the McClimon Complex, as they host Penn State (7-2-2, 3-1-1) at 7 p.m.