After showing promise in a tie against reigning national champion, Maryland, the Wisconsin men’s soccer team (2-8-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten) suffered two disappointing losses at the hands of Milwaukee (5-5-1, 1-2-1 Horizon) and Michigan State (2-6-2, 2-1-0 Big Ten).

The Badgers were doubled in shots against Milwaukee by a total of 16–8, resulting in a 1–0 defeat.

The Badgers returned home Sunday, taking on a struggling Michigan State squad (1-6-2). Unfortunately, Wisconsin’s struggles continued, dropping the game 2–1. Spartan sophomore midfielder Michael Miller delivered late, breaking the tie in the 94th minute for a game-winning goal.

After the dismal week, Wisconsin dropped to (2-8-1, 0-2-1), still seeking their first Big Ten Conference victory. Over the entire regular season so far, Wisconsin has been outscored 6–15.

In a battle for the bottom of the Big Ten, Wisconsin travels Friday to Piscataway to take on Rutgers (6-3-2, 0-3-1).

The Scarlet Knights started the 2019 campaign on a tear, winning their first five matchups. Following a tie to Michigan and a victory against Saint Peter’s, Rutgers suffered a midseason lull, losing their past three conference games.

Scarlet Knight midfielder Pablo Ávila looks to continue his superb season. Ávila — Rutgers’ leading goal scorer with four on the season — was held scoreless in Sunday’s 1–0 loss to Ohio State. To get their first conference win, neutralizing Ávila will be a critical factor throughout the game for the Badgers.

Following Friday’s matchup, Wisconsin returns home to face off against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Cougars will be a tough non-conference test for the Badgers. SIUE enters the matchup as winners of four straight contests and boasts a season record of 6-3-1.

A player to watch for the Cougars will be senior forward, Lachlan McLean. At 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, McLean is a physical forward and can overpower weaker defenders. McLean turned in his best performance of the year against Valparaiso, scoring twice in his team’s 3–0 victory.

Another player to watch for SIUE is a senior midfielder, Jorge Gonzalez. The 2018 All-Mid American Conference first team selection has shouldered the Cougar attack, scoring seven goals on the year. Gonzalez showed his unselfishness in the Valparaiso win and assisted on both of McLean’s goals.

After Tuesday’s non-conference game the Badgers resume Big Ten play at home against Penn State. With the Big Ten Tournament looming, the clock is ticking for Head Coach John Trask and the Badgers as a whole to turn the season around.