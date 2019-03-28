Coming off their first team title since 2015 at the Pinetree Intercollegiate, the University of Wisconsin men’s golf team has been a middle-of-the-pack squad for most of the season.

The Pinetree played to the likes of senior Jordan Hahn, who led the Badgers by tying for first place individually. Hahn got red hot on his back nine, carding four birdies and joining teammate Griffin Barela to become the second Badger in under a year to tie for first in a tournament.

Three other Badgers, including Barela, finished in the top 10, solidifying a dominant five-stroke team victory.

Most recently, the team traveled to Awendaw, South Carolina, to compete at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Golf Club. The Badgers’ starting five consisted of freshman Cameron Frazier, sophomores Barela and Sam Anderson, junior Pete Kuhl and Hahn, the team’s steady leader.

Head Coach Michael Burcin noted before the trip that Barela and Hahn continue to be the leaders of the team. In their previous tournament, Barela’s strong weekend finish brought him to tie at sixth on the leaderboard at the Mission-Inn Spring Spectacular down in Florida. His personal efforts brought Wisconsin up to a respectable ninth-place finish.

At the Hootie, the Badgers finished at 7-over par, which ranked 13th out of the 15 teams that participated in the tournament. Barela carded two rounds under par, both times shooting a 69. His final round propelled him to finish tied for 13th place. Joining him in the top-25 was Hahn, who finished the tournament at 1-under par, giving him his seventh top-25 finish of the season.

The Badgers will look to get back on top when they travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Boilermaker Invitational in two weeks.