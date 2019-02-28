Following their final games on the road with a split weekend against Penn State, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (11-16-5, 7-10-5-2 Big Ten) will look to enter the win column against Big Ten foe Michigan (13-12-7, 9-8-5) at home this weekend.

The two teams played a series Nov. 23-24 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but both teams were unable to decide the outcomes in regulation. Tied 1–1 and 2–2 after 60 minutes of play in both games, respectively, the Badgers fell short in the first game, losing in three-on-three overtime. They were able to pull away in the second game with a 1–0 shootout victory.

The Badgers currently sit in sixth place in the Big Ten, just four points behind fifth-place Penn State and six points behind both Michigan and Notre Dame, who sit in fourth and third place in the Big Ten, respectively.

The weekend presents the Badgers with an opportunity to jump the Nittany Lions and Wolverines for a chance to play at the Kohl Center again as the fourth seed in the Big Ten Playoffs. The Badgers will need to earn six points by winning both games in regulation this weekend, while simultaneously rooting for the Fighting Irish to take away five of a possible six points from Penn State in their two-game series.

If everything plays out to Wisconsin’s advantage this weekend, their six seniors — including captain Peter Tischke and forward point leader Seamus Malone — will get to play in front of their home fans in the postseason.

The Badgers can achieve this unlikely feat by shutting down Wolverines star defenseman Quinn Hughes, who leads the team and all Big Ten defensemen with 32 points.

Puck drop is at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Both games can be viewed on the Big Ten Network and can be listened to live on 1310 WIBA and followed live on Twitter @BadgerMHockey.