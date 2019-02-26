After traveling to Corpus Christi, TX for the Islander Invitational Tournament last weekend, the University of Wisconsin Softball team (13-1) has extended their five-game winning streak from last week’s tournament into a ten-game winning streak, dropping only one game so far in the season.

The Badgers first tournament matchup came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (2-14).

The Islanders did not hesitate to put runs on the board first in what seemed to be a defensive battle as they put the Badgers down 2–0 by the fifth inning.

But, a two-out rally in the fifth put Taylor Johnson and Kayla Konwent on base for power-hitting catcher Melanie Cross. In true senior fashion, Cross slammed a three-run home run over the centerfield fence to put the Badgers up 3–2.

A sturdy Badger defense held off the Islander offense the rest of the way to secure another victory and a great opening game.

In game two, Wisconsin would take on the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-7).

Once again, the Badgers found themselves in a hole and down one run by the second inning.

But by the bottom of the fourth, the Badger bats heated up and were ready to dominate at the plate.

Senior Stephanie Lombardo sparked the flame for the Badger offense with a single to right field.

Head Coach Yvette Healy then decided to pinch-hit junior Caroline Hedgecock. Sending a bomb over the right field fence, Hedgecock was simply spectacular and played her role perfectly.

Five more Wisconsin hits would follow and Konwent would knock in two more runs to give the Badgers a five-run lead going into the last two innings.

Freshman Haley Hestekin pitched a complete game for her second win of the day in the circle as the Badgers would claim yet another comeback victory with a final score of 8–3 over Texas Southern.

Game three would be against the Lady Tigers yet again. But this time, the Badgers left no doubt and no need for a comeback.

Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Menz was in charge, striking out 50 percent of the Lady Tigers she faced — allowing only one hit and no walks.

Jordan Little, Ally Miklesh, Lombardo and Hedgecock all helped put runs on the board and Johnson sent her third home run of the season soaring over the fence to polish off a 4–0 Badger victory.

The Corpus Christi Islanders sought revenge in the second matchup but were swiftly shut down by the overpowering Wisconsin offense.

In the second matchup, the Badgers dominated at the plate with nine runs off of nine hits and defensively held the Islanders to a measly one run.

Cross led the way once again in hits and by the end of the day, she tallied four more RBI’s for a total of 22 in the season.

Fellow senior Lombardo — living up to her team nickname “Slambardo” — went two for three at the plate, including a solo home run in the first inning to kickstart the Badger scoring effort.

The Badgers’ final game came once again against the Islanders Sunday morning. Unsurprisingly, the Badgers engaged in yet another slugfest.

In the first inning, Konwent and Cross got on base off a single and a walk respectively, and Hedgecock slugged them home with another home run, giving the Badgers a 3–0 lead early in this contest.

Later, Cross would send a two-run homer over the wall in the third inning and Konwent would slam a three-run homer to right center, leading the Badgers to an impressive 9–0 victory.

The Badgers would return home with a perfect 5-0 record on the weekend and a towering eight home runs to their name.

Next weekend, The Badgers will travel to Tempe, Arizona for the Sun Devil Classic to take on No. 11 Texas, No. 13 Arizona State and Princeton.