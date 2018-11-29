The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (5-7-2, 1-3-2 Big Ten) will look to continue their strong play at home this weekend as they host the No. 6 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3-0, 2-2-0 Big Ten).

Wisconsin enters the weekend after splitting a two-game series in Ann Arbor last weekend, both games being decided after regulation time had ended. Despite a subpar 5-7-2 record 14 games into the season, the Badgers have looked like a different team at home. They boast a 4-2 record at the Kohl Center, but a 1-5-2 record on the road.

Ranked as high as No. 14 this season, the Badgers’ young team has shown promise but has repeatedly come out on the wrong end of several close final scores, many against some of the nation’s best teams.

Football: Jonathan Taylor, offensive line highlight Big Ten Award recipients from WisconsinDespite an underwhelming regular season overall for the University of Wisconsin football team, the Badger offense was well represented during Read…

Diving into the matchup between these two teams, it’s clear that what has contributed to the Badgers’ 5-7-2 record thus far — and to Penn State’s 10-3 record — is their offenses. Despite their similar defensive numbers, the 38 goals scored by the Badgers thus far, compared to 69 by Penn State, presents a clear difference in the success of these teams.

Goalkeeper Jack Berry, recently named Big Ten Star of the Week for his performance against Michigan, will have his hands full with the nation’s two leading scorers — Evan Barratt (10g, 21 points) and Alex Limoges (8g, 20 points) — and Penn State’s ruthless offense attack.

The puck will drop for both games at 7 p.m. CST and both will be available via broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin.