This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers (15-1-0, 7-1 WCHA) successfully challenged the Harvard Crimson (2-5-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) on Wisconsin’s home ice, LaBahn Arena, in the most thrilling fashion.

Each game of the series was tied at the end of regulation, despite a dominant offensive performance by the Badgers. During the first game of the series, Wisconsin rattled off a astronomical 40 shots on goal during regulation and overtime. But they would eclipse that figure by accruing 50 shots on goal during the second game of the series.

Harvard’s goalkeeper, Lindsay Reed, was the force that kept the underdogs in the competition, as she managed to save 85 shots over the weekend.

Redshirt senior Annie Pankowski was the late-game hero for the Badgers throughout the series, as she managed to find the back of the net in both overtime periods. Pankowski also contributed with a short-handed goal in the first period of Friday’s matchup, giving her a weekend total of three goals including two game-winners.

Despite the fact that Harvard had just two wins all season heading into its matchup against Wisconsin, the Crimson were able to compete toe-to-toe with the No. 1 ranked team in the nation for six periods of hockey. Only after the teams played consecutive overtime periods Friday and Saturday night were Harvard’s upset hopes finally quelled. While they were ultimately swept by the Badgers, Harvard certainly outperformed their record going into the series.

Harvard’s record is not wholly indicative of their talent level, however, as their losses have been by razor-thin margins all season. Each of their three losses this past weekend were by a single goal, one of which was against Cornell, currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Multiple schools that Wisconsin is yet to play this season have the ability to pose a serious threat to what has been a near perfect season for the Badgers. The Badgers have certainly dominated a vast majority of their opponents this season, and they will need to continue to bring their top form against all teams, no matter the record if they are to continue their dominance.

The Badgers are set to face Syracuse, a four-win team, at Labahn arena next weekend.