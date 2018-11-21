The No. 8 University of Wisconsin volleyball team is looking to continue their four-game win streak heading into their last weekend of regular season play.

Wisconsin will face off against two Big Ten teams on their final weekend road trip, starting with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Knights (6-25, 0-18 Big Ten) are searching for their first conference win and first overall win since Sept. 15.

The Knights traveled to Wisconsin in September, where they scored a total of only 32 points through three sets. The Badgers dominated Rutgers in every statistical category, including eight team aces. Madison Duello led the way for the Badgers with 11 kills, while Dana Rettke had six blocks and Molly Haggerty recorded 10 digs from the back row.

The Badgers will look to handle Rutgers once again and move to a five-game win streak, which would tie their longest win streak of the season. The game will be at New Brunswick Friday at 1 p.m. and is being broadcasted on 100.9 FM.

The second part of this final road trip will take the Badgers to University Park, PA, to face the No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State, on a two-game win streak, will have to face off against the No. 3 ranked Minnesota Gophers Friday, and then host the Badgers Saturday. This could be a tough weekend for Penn State, and Wisconsin will want to take advantage.

This will be the first time this season these two teams will face off against each other, and Penn State has not been an easy opponent to put away. Their last three losses have all been in five sets and to ranked opponents. Though the Badgers are no stranger to a five-set match, this one is bound to be a tough battle.

The Badgers will have to shut down the Penn State hitting core of Jonni Parker, Taylor Leath and Nia Reed. All three of these Penn State players have recorded over 200 kills on the season so far.

The game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m., and will be available on the Big Ten Network and 100.9 FM.