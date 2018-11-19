The No. 7 University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team (20-6, 13-5 Big Ten) won two matches on the road over the weekend.

They defeated The Ohio State (12-17, 3-14) in straight sets Friday before doing the same to Maryland (17-13, 8-10) Saturday.

The victories pushed the Badgers’ winning streak to four, during which they have secured a season-high of twelve consecutive sets. The streak began last Friday night against Purdue, when Wisconsin came back from down 0–2 to win the match 3–2.

Sophomore Dana Rettke once again had a monster weekend, finishing with 24 kills and eight blocks over the two matches. Other key contributors included Madison Duello, who finished with 22 kills and six blocks — including 13 and five against Maryland on Saturday — and Sydney Hilley, who had 45 and 44 assists against OSU and Maryland, respectively.

The Badgers won the match against OSU in straight sets 25–10, 25–14, 25–23. Their offense dominated the first two sets, including eight kills by Rettke in the first set alone.

The Buckeyes emerged from the intermission with more energy than the Badgers had seen all night, leading through much of the third set before Wisconsin went on a 4–0 scoring run late to win 25–23.

The Badgers finished with a hitting percentage of .432, compared to the measly .134 put up by the Buckeyes. The skilled trio of Duello, Rettke and senior Tionna Williams finished with 35 combined kills.

The Badgers then traveled to College Park where they took on the Maryland Terrapins Saturday night. Wisconsin once again won in straight sets, 25–22, 28–26, 25–22. The Terrapins proved to be a steeper challenge than the Buckeyes, pushing the Badgers to the brink of defeat before Wisconsin put together clutch rallies to win each set.

The match featured 37 ties and 12 lead changes, including a back-and-forth second set that Wisconsin was able to secure 28–26. The Badgers finished with a .254 hitting percentage and held the Terrapins to just .127 in the process.

Looking ahead, Wisconsin will finish their regular season with two road games against Rutgers Nov. 23 and No. 7 Penn State Nov. 24 before beginning the NCAA Tournament Nov. 29. Both games can be listened to on 100.9 FM, and the match against Penn State will also be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.