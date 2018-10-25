This weekend calls for a road trip across Lake Michigan, into enemy territory.

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team (14-4, 7-3 Big Ten) travels to Michigan this weekend for a pair of games against No. 13 Michigan (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) and Michigan State (15-8, 3-7 Big Ten). The Badgers will first take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor Friday night at 7 p.m. To follow that up, Wisconsin will then take on the Spartans in East Lansing Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Wisconsin is currently coming off a pair of wins from last weekend which featured a statement win against No. 5 Nebraska at the University of Wisconsin Field House and a revenge win for the Badgers against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes beat the Badgers earlier in the season handing them their worst loss of the season, but Wisconsin proved it was a fluke after their 3–0 victory last Sunday.

The Michigan Wolverines are posting very similar numbers to as the Badgers, however, their strength of schedule is not very impressive. Michigan is undefeated in non-conference play — though against only unranked opponents. In those games, the Wolverines didn’t drop a single set until their final non-conference game of the season versus Notre Dame.

Some may argue this is just proof of Michigan’s strength this year, but proof to the contrary is a 1-4 record against ranked Big Ten opponents this year. This could be a result of a lack of preparation during their non-conference stretch, and it is now showing as we approach the final leg of the regular season.

The Michigan State Spartans have yet to win a game this year against a ranked opponent, making the two Michigan schools 1-8 in games this year against the top 25. This game for the Badgers needs to be taken with caution, as they cannot fall down the same path of complacency as they did in their matchup against Iowa earlier in the season. Wisconsin outmatches the Spartans on the net, and you can surely expect a series of offensive bursts by the Badgers this weekend.

The game against Michigan will be aired on the Big Ten Network starting at 7 p.m., or you can listen live with the Badger rewind, 92.1 FM. The game against Michigan State will start at 6 p.m. Saturday night on 100.9FM, The Badger Sports Network.