The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will go to battle this weekend against Illinois (10-8, 0-6 Big Ten) and Northwestern (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten). The Badgers (11-3, 4-2 Big Ten) are currently ranked No. 8 in the country and are in a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten.

One of the teams involved in the four-way tie is the No. 7 Illinois Fighting Illini, who the Badgers will play on Saturday night. Prior to that, the weekend action will start with the Northwestern Wildcats Friday night at the UW Field House.

Northwestern (10-8, 0-6 Big Ten) is looking to snap their six-game losing streak dating back to Sept. 21, but the task is not an easy one, especially with the game taking place in Madison. The six losses have come at the hands of four top 20 teams.

The Wildcats are sitting in a tie for the last place in the Big Ten with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and are still searching for their first conference win. The Badgers cannot get complacent in this game like in their most recent loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. A loss that was a wake-up call for Wisconsin after dropping two games back in the Big Ten standings.

With only 10 calendar days between games, the Badgers will once again take on the Fighting Illini (15-2, 4-2), but this time around the game will be at the UW Field House. The last time these two teams squared off, the Badgers beat the Illini (3–1) off an impressive hitting night.

Illinois’ only other loss this season came against No. 3 Nebraska in Urbana-Champaign. The Badgers will have to contain Jacqueline Quade, who is hitting .289 with 258 kills, capturing 4.16 k/s. The Illini’s starting setter, Jordyn Poulter, will also play a key role as she has already tallied 709 assists this season while averaging 11.44 a/s.

Both teams will play a game on Friday night before the Saturday night game, but the Badgers will have the advantage as they play at home against Northwestern, whereas Illinois will take on No. 3 Minnesota up in Minneapolis.

Wear pink, as it is Breast Cancer awareness night Friday. At the UW Field House, the match starts at 8 p.m., while the match against the Illinois Fighting Illini will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday night. For both games, you can catch the action live on BTN2GO.com or listen live with The Badger Rewind, 92.1.