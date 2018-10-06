Following a major upset win in East Lansing, the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (5-4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hosted UW-Milwaukee (6-3-2, 2-0-1 Horizon) Wednesday in a local derby. The Badgers had their three game win streak snapped after a hard fought 1–1 draw.

In an interview with UW Athletics after the game, head coach John Trask believed the result wasn’t that unexpected.

“We tied them last year at their place,” Trask said. “The year prior we did beat them but there have been times more recently when we have tied … It was a good in-state derby — 1–1 is a fair result.”

The Badgers got off to a good start with a goal six minutes into action, as Isaac Schlenker got his head onto a Zach Klancnik cross into the back of the net. But the Badgers struggled to contain the Panthers, as they managed to get off 19 shots in the 110 minutes of play — eight of which were on target. The Badgers, on the other hand, got off 11 shots — five of which were on target.

Volleyball: Wisconsin comes off win against Illinois, heads to Iowa CityThe kills rained down on the Illinois defenders Wednesday night as Sophomore Dana Rettke went for a career-high 23 kills Read…

“In games like today’s, oftentimes teams find a way to lose,” Trask said. “Today, we found a way to compete for 110 minutes. I’m proud of the guys.”

In a very physical game, with the two sides committing a total of 34 fouls, the Badgers were able to hold UW-Milwaukee out of goal for most of the game. But the Panthers were able to get an 89th minute equalizer through Evan Conway, heading the ball from a corner kick to stun the Badgers and push the game into overtime.

Following the marathon game, Trask is not dwelling long on the result and is looking ahead to Sunday’s game against Rutgers (2-7-1, 1-3 Big Ten).

“We need to get rested up for Sunday’s match now,” Trask said. “We have four days to get ready.”

The match will kick off at 1 p.m. at the McClimon Complex and is streamed live on Big Ten Plus.