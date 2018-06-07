Two games planned for the 2020 Wisconsin Football season are creating quite a buzz for Badger fans — yet another reason to look forward to the years to come.

The first game, an October tilt against Notre Dame, will be played against the familiar backdrop of Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. The two teams previously announced this meeting along with a 2021 game set for Soldier Field. Both games are sure to set the stage for a ferocious showing from all-time fan bases at the historic, yet accessible venues.

It is no surprise that Barry Alvarez, UW athletic director, has looked to return the Badger program to Lambeau Field. In 2016, UW faced off against No. 6 Louisiana State University in the opening game of the season. Wisconsin upset the Tigers amidst a raucous crowd in Green Bay. Alvarez is hoping to bottle some of that magic for the 2020 meet-up.

Ethan Happ withdraws from NBA draft, will play final season with BadgersAfter an already illustrious career, Wisconsin Basketball star-forward Ethan Happ will play one final season with the Badgers. Happ announced Read…

The other newly announced 2020 game will see UW take on Northwestern University in November at Wrigley Field, home of the MLB’s Chicago Cubs. Northwestern last played at baseball’s second oldest stadium back in 2010 — the first football game at Wrigley since 1938. Northwestern will have the relative home field advantage, thanks to their Evanston location and significance as Chicago’s only Big Ten team.

Considering the influx of new talent enjoyed by the Badgers each year, particularly the excitement accompanying 2019 commit quarterback Graham Mertz, odds are the Wisconsin team heading into Lambeau and Wrigley in 2020 will look much different.