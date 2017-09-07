After a fantastic start to their season, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team looks to continue their success this weekend at their first home game of the 2017 school season.

The Badgers (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are hoping to continue the success that they have been building over the past couple of weekends. From a successful Kansas State tournament to home matchups against North Carolina and Louisville, Wisconsin has been able to show that they are a dominant force on the court.

One of the reasons for this display is none other than freshman setter Sydney Hilley. The powerhouse has been setting up Wisconsin in the best ways possible, and has managed to earn two Big Ten honors in a matter of four weeks.

Along with Hilley, Kelli Bates and Dana Rettke have been leading the team to some huge victories this season. The Badgers have been doing so well that they’ve managed to earn the No. 6 ranking nationally this week.

This weekend, the undefeated Badgers welcome Lipscomb (4-2) and Texas A&M (2-2) to the Fieldhouse, with tournament play starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. and ends Saturday night at 7 p.m..

Texas A&M has had a nice start to their season this year, taking down Sam Houston State and VCU at their home tournament. When the Aggies hit the road this year, however, they began to struggle against some of college volleyball’s most fearsome opponents.

The Aggies first away game was against Penn State, who was ranked No.5 at the time. The game ended with a 3-2 win for the Nittany Lions.

After that weekend, Texas A&M had the challenge of taking on the defending national champions, Stanford. It appeared as though the West coast team was too much for the Aggies, and Stanford swept the match with a 3-0 win.

Lipscomb has been fairing much better than Texas A&M this year, with only two losses on their season record thus far. The Bisons even managed to defeat No. 24 Arizona during a tournament earlier this year.

This weekend is sure to be an interesting one for the Badgers, as they welcome two very capable teams to the Fieldhouse for what is sure to be a very intense weekend battle. HotelRED is the first of two tournaments that the Badgers will host at home, with the second being the Badger Classic, which will take place from Sept. 14 -16.