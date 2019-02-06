You’ll receive an email invitation Feb. 11 to participate in the Association of American Universities Sexual Assault and Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey to gauge the University of Wisconsin’s environment of sexual violence. Sexual assault, stalking and dating violence impact our campus community and — with your input — we can work together to make UW a safer space.

Sexual assault, intimate partner violence, sexual harassment and stalking are violations of UW policy, and state and federal law. Every student has the right to be safe, and UW supports healthy, mutually-respectful relationships that are free from violence. We’re dedicated to preventing sexual violence before it happens and, when it does happen, helping address victims’ needs.

When misconduct is reported, UW will act promptly to investigate, provide safety accommodations for the victim and address concerns for a hostile environment. All reports will be taken seriously, and investigated thoroughly, promptly and fairly. Victims of these crimes are entitled to reasonable accommodations, safety measures and access to information, regardless of whether they choose to report. UW is committed to addressing common barriers to reporting sexual assault and ensuring the safety of its students. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault or dating violence, help is available at UHS.

As students, your involvement in the AAU survey is invaluable and will help shape campus policies and programs. Results from the 2015 survey prompted changes to important programs and services for students, including adding more victim advocates, additional required education for incoming students, and hiring more Title IX investigators. All undergraduate, graduate and professional students will receive the survey in your email. Your participation is confidential and voluntary, and any experience you disclose will not be considered a report to the university. Results of the survey will be communicated with the campus community during the fall 2019 semester.

With your input, UW will continue to respond, prevent, support and improve. We must work together to create a culture of respect and support on our campus. Join us in making UW safer for everyone.

Lori Reesor, PhD is the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.