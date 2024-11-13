A new path for funding local green spaces: Madison Alders propose charging parking fees at city parks

Madison leaders are considering a proposal to charge parking fees at select parks, aiming to generate nearly $40,000 through a pilot program in 2024, according to the city’s 2025 Executive Operating Budget.

Sponsored by District 6 City of Madison Council Member Alder Marsha Rummel, the proposal is a strategic effort to secure additional funding for parks services and addresses the increasing demands on these spaces.

Rummel said the proposal reflects a commitment to maintaining and improving public spaces.

“Budgets are value documents,” Rummel said.

The city hopes to add nearly $24,000 in net revenue from the program to fund park improvements and expanded services, in addition to covering its initial costs of around $15,000, according to the budget.

There is an established balance between what it costs to implement versus what it could bring in, Rummel said.

The fee-based parking system would affect several parks throughout Madison, though specific locations haven’t been finalized, according to the proposal.

The City of Madison Parks Division hopes this measure will help sustain facilities and services in the face of limited funding options and operational needs, according to the budget.

The Parks Division has outlined several areas that could benefit from the additional revenue. Among the priorities are more robust maintenance schedules, expanded playground facilities, accessible walking paths and enhanced green space management, according to the budget.

While additional revenue could significantly benefit Madison’s parks, some community members and local businesses have raised questions about the broader impact of parking fees, particularly at family-friendly venues like the Henry Vilas Zoo, according to the budget.

As one of the few free admission zoos in the country, the Henry Vilas Zoo draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, many of whom rely on the convenience of nearby parking, according to the Henry Vilas Zoo website.

Businesses operating within park spaces, like food vendors and recreational rental services, may see indirect impacts if parking fees influence visitor traffic, according to the budget.

The proposal, currently under discussion among Madison community members, will involve community feedback before any final decisions are made, Rummel said.

City leaders are exploring options to offer free or reduced-rate parking for residents or discounts during off-peak hours to alleviate the financial impact on frequent park users, according to the budget.

“I love supporting our parks, libraries, public art and actively engaged neighborhoods,” Rummel said.

Rummel invites Madison community members to gather and talk about shared values as a way of making a final decision about the proposal.

Madison residents are encouraged to participate in public hearings, as the city is committed to addressing community concerns and refining the proposal to benefit both park-goers and the city’s green space, according to the City of Madison website.