Badger football senior advisor Jack Del Rio resigns after drunk driving incident

Jack Del Rio, Senior Advisor to University of Wisconsin football team head coach Luke Fickell, was arrested early Friday for operating while intoxicated. Del Rio was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated and released to a responsible party, according to the incident report.

The City of Madison Police Department responded to a car crash just after 12:30 a.m. Nov. 8 near S. Segoe Road and Keating Terrace on Madison’s west side. The vehicle hit a street sign, broke a fence and came to a rest in a yard.

It was later revealed that 61-year-old Del Rio was operating the vehicle that crashed. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Witnesses on the scene directed officers to Del Rio, who was walking away from the area and showed signs of impairment, according to the incident report.

“Jack L. Del Rio, 61, was arrested for first-offense OWI and released to a responsible party,” MPD wrote.

Del Rio has decided to resign from his position, less than three months after joining the Wisconsin Badgers. Before joining Fickell at Wisconsin, Del Rio was head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders and a defensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.

“I’m grateful to Coach Fickell and the University of Wisconsin for the opportunity to work with such a talented coaching and support staff and some of the best young football players in the country,” Del Rio said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. “I have decided to step away from my position with the team, so they can focus all their attention on the remainder of the season.”