UW alerts students on recent e-scooter thefts

UWPD receives reports of four stolen e-scooters since last month
by Anna Kristoff
November 11, 2025
Eddie Kustner
Badger Herald archival photo of UWPD. April 14, 2023.

University of Wisconsin students were notified via email Tuesday that UW Police Department has received four reports of electric scooter theft since Oct. 17.

Two scooters were stolen outside the Nicholas Recreation Center, one was stolen outside Sellery Hall and the other was stolen outside the Computer Sciences and Statistics building, according to the email.

UWPD is currently investigating these thefts and said the public should call (608) 264-2677 with any information.

UWPD said in the email that thefts are not the fault of the victim. To prepare for thefts, the department recommended purchasing anti-theft devices and locks, parking in a garage or other secure area, parking in visible, well-lit areas and taking photos and recording the serial numbers of expensive items.

