SSFC legislation requires GSSF organizations advertise events week in advance

The Student Services Fund Committee met March 20 to speak with students and discuss policies regarding campus organizations funded by the committee.

University of Wisconsin student and program coordinator of Sex Out Loud Rory Madden was the first and only student to speak during the open forum.

Madden expressed gratitude to the committee for making their website and forum signup more accessible, having advocated in past SSFC meetings for increased transparency.

Madden also gave constructive criticism to the committee about their involvement in student life and their connections with General Student Services Funds organizations.

“When you’re creating legislation, talk to organizations,” Madden said. “Talk to GSSF workers about how they would enact that, how it would affect them.”

Representatives then discussed two policies investigating how campus organizations could change their conduct to create a more open relationship with SSFC.

The first piece of legislation would require organizations to advertise events on today.wisc.edu seven days before the event occurs.

After a discussion, the legislation was unanimously passed through the committee.

The second piece would require non-accolade groups receiving funding like UHS or RecWell to send in raw data of their budgets over the past ten years.

Rep. Shatdal, the author of the legislation, said her main concern is the lack of transparency between the SSFC and these organizations regarding funding, adding that SSFC should know the outcome of each expense or investment an organization makes.

Many representatives were concerned about the effectiveness of the legislation. Rep. Levers pointed out some GSSF groups may not even have 10 years worth of data to give them.

“I do want to see these years, but I think 10 years is kind of excessive,” Levers said.

After extended discussion, the committee will not vote on the legislation until a later time.