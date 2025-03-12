‘Enjoy nature, but do so responsibly’: Environmental rules, risks for UW students

As the weather warms up, students at the University of Wisconsin eagerly take advantage of the natural beauty surrounding campus. With Lake Mendota, the Lakeshore Nature Preserve and the UW Arboretum just steps away, activities like fishing, hiking and exploring local ecosystems become popular pastimes.

But, as students spend time outside, it’s important to understand the rules and responsibilities that come with enjoying these spaces, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

Fishing licenses are required for anyone 16 years or older, and certain fish species have size and bag limits that anglers must adhere to, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

Advertisements

The Wisconsin DNR provides resources to help anglers understand which fish they can keep and which must be released, ensuring the sustainability of Mendota’s ecosystem.

To avoid fines, students should also be aware of local fishing ordinances, including designated fishing areas and seasonal restrictions, according to the Wisconsin DNR. Additionally, littering near the water, using illegal bait or fishing in restricted areas can result in penalties, according to the Wisconsin Legislature.

Public Information Officer at the Wisconsin DNR, Zach Wood, said respecting fishing regulations is crucial for maintaining healthy fish populations and ensuring future generations can enjoy the sport.

“Refuges are important spawning grounds where fish populations replenish, and no fishing is allowed, no exceptions,” Wood said. “These areas are clearly marked with signs, but responsible anglers should go beyond just following the rules.”

The most common fishing violations in the spring include fishing without a license, fishing during a closed season and fishing in a designated refuge, according to Wood.

Anyone 16 or older needs to have a fishing license, Wood said.

People can panfish all year, but the game fish season is closed from March 2 until it reopens at midnight on the first Saturday in May, according to Wood.

Wood also emphasized the importance of ethical fishing practices to maintain the lake’s ecosystem, including catch-and-release fishing.

“Releasing game fish like walleyes, pikes and muskies is especially important if they are above the size limit,” Wood said.

Size limits can be found on the Wisconsin DNR website.

Using barbless hooks and handling fish carefully before releasing them can significantly reduce stress on the fish and increase their survival rates, Wood said.

For those unsure about fishing regulations, Wood recommends obtaining a fishing regulation booklet, available at DNR offices, bait shops or online.

The DNR Information line, available at 1-888-WDN-RINF, operates daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, Wood said.

As the weather in Wisconsin warms up, ice fishing season winds down. Over the past few years, there has been a rise in ice accidents involving ice floes and stranded anglers, often requiring large-scale and costly rescues by first responders, according to UW associate professor from the Department of Life Sciences Communication, Nan Li.

“While these incidents are rarely fatal, they can lead to significant losses, including equipment, vehicles and the financial burden of emergency response efforts funded by taxpayers,” Li said.

Li explained that while many anglers recognize that others take unnecessary risks, they often perceive their own ability to handle these risks as high.

This misjudgment results in a lack of safety awareness, which could be improved through stronger public education initiatives and more effective warning systems, Li said.

For students planning to go ice fishing, it’s crucial to check ice conditions regularly, use safety gear such as ice picks and fish in groups for added security.

“Even as temperatures rise, unpredictable ice conditions can pose serious risks,” Li said.

Ice should be at least four inches thick for safe walking and at least eight inches thick for snowmobiles and ATVs, according to the Wisconsin DNR. Individuals should always let someone know their plans before heading out and carry a rope or flotation device in case of emergency.

Wood noted similar concerns, saying the transition between winter and spring presents unique hazards.

“Many anglers assume that if the ice was safe last week, it must still be safe today,” Wood said. “But temperature fluctuations and shifting currents can weaken ice unpredictably. Always check ice thickness frequently and be cautious of areas with running water, such as near inlets and outlets.”

Beyond fishing and hiking, UW students can also explore kayaking, paddle-boarding and birdwatching in the area. The Outdoor UW program at Memorial Union offers equipment rentals for water-based activities, allowing students to safely enjoy Lake Mendota under proper supervision. The Lakeshore Path provides a scenic way to connect with nature, and the UW Arboretum offers walking trails that showcase Wisconsin’s diverse ecosystems.

When participating in outdoor activities, students should also be aware of boating ordinances, Wood said.

“Dane County lakes have an ordinance that prevents all boats from going above ‘no-wake’ speed within 200 feet of shore,” Wood said.

No-wake regulations are particularly important during periods of high water, and these rules are displayed at public boat launch sites, Wood said.

According to Wood, invasive species pose a growing threat to Wisconsin’s waterways, and he hopes students will take precautions to prevent their spread.

“Zebra mussels and spiny water fleas have been detected in Lake Mendota, and they can cause serious ecological damage,” Wood said.

Before transferring boats, kayaks or fishing gear to a different body of water, be sure to drain any water, remove all debris and allow for the equipment to fully dry, Wood said.

UW’s campus and its surrounding natural areas provide ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, according to the Wisconsin Union.

But, whether students are fishing, hiking or ice fishing, they must stay informed about the rules and environmental concerns that come with these activities.

By securing the necessary permits, being mindful of invasive species and exercising caution in changing seasonal conditions, students can make the most of their time outside while respecting the environment and local regulations, Li said.

“As conservation experts and researchers emphasize, a little awareness and preparation go a long way in preserving Wisconsin’s outdoors for future generations,” Wood said. “Enjoy nature, but do so responsibly.”