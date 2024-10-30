Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Categories:

UW announces Winter Commencement speaker

‘Top Chef’ runner-up, Milwaukee restaurant owner Dan Jacobs will share his experience pursuing his dreams while battling Kennedy’s disease
October 30, 2024
Photo courtesy of Clay Williams
Dan Jacobs.

The University of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that “Top Chef” runner-up and Milwaukee restaurant co-owner Dan Jacobs will be the keynote speaker for the Winter 2024 Commencement ceremony on Dec. 15 at the Kohl Center, according to a UW press release.

Jacobs is currently the head chef and co-owner of EsterEv and Dandan in Milwaukee, where he has been a resident since 2011. Jacobs and his business partner, Dan Van Rite, have been semi-finalists for James Beard Best Chef Midwest and were nominees for the award in 2024.

Before moving to Milwaukee in 2011 to pursue his culinary career, Jacobs enrolled in courses at the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago and worked in acclaimed Chicago restaurants.

Jacobs was also a contestant in the 21st season of “Top Chef,” which was based in Milwaukee and Madison, WI. Jacobs was one of three contestants left on the show, making him a runner-up.

While on “Top Chef,” Jacobs discussed his experience with Kennedy’s disease, a rare neuromuscular disorder causing progressive weakening of the muscles. Jacobs originally applied to “Top Chef” to encourage others with disabilities to pursue their dreams, according to the press release.

“Competing on the show was proof to myself that my disability doesn’t have to limit or define my potential,” Jacobs said in the press release.

Outside of his culinary work, Jacobs has raised over $90,000 for Kennedy’s disease and is involved with the Main Street Alliance, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry and the James Beard Foundation’s Climate Solutions for Restaurant Survival campaign. Jacobs has also advocated for independent restauranteurs by speaking with President Joe Biden on behalf of the community and being an active member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin claimed Jacobs will be able to share his experience of pursuing his dreams in a competitive industry while encouraging students to do the same.

The commencement speaker was chosen by senior class officers, who said Jacobs has been a role model for many of the students, according to the press release.

A majority of Jacobs’ speech will be centered on his experience competing on “Top Chef,” due to the perseverance and determination it required.

“I hope my journey inspires others, particularly those facing challenges, to pursue their passions and overcome adversity to reach their fullest potential,” Jacobs said in the press release.

