Reported on-campus rapes decrease, UWPD finds

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of rape, sexual assault and domestic violence. If you have been sexually assaulted, experienced domestic violence or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

Reported incidents of on-campus rape and sexual assault at the University of Wisconsin decreased in 2023 after two years of consistent increases, according to the 2024 UWPD Annual Security & Fire Safety Report.

In 2023, UWPD confirmed 13 rape incidents on campus property, 11 of which took place in residence halls, according to the report. The year prior, there were 25 reported on-campus rapes.

The 2024 report also found 34 instances of stalking, five cases of fondling and four instances of domestic violence. Dating violence, however, increased from five cases to eight from 2022 to 2023.

The report also included statistics on arrests, disciplinary referrals, criminal offenses, hate crimes, unfounded crimes and Violence Against Women Act violations.

Assessing and understanding sexual violence on UW campus requires integration from multiple data sources to give a more accurate statistic, Director of UHS Survivor Services Molly Caradonna told The Badger Herald in an email statement.

“The Annual Security Report — which represents formal reports to UWPD — is only a piece of the puzzle when understanding sexual violence on our campus,” Caradonna said in the email.

Experiences of sexual violence occur on a spectrum including domestic/dating violence, sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and stalking.

UHS Survivor Services provides no-cost, confidential support to UW student survivors. Their team includes advocates, a mental health team and medical services. UHS can help students understand their rights and reporting options, connect students with resources and help them process their emotional and physical experiences.

Additionally, UHS recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October.

Nurse exams are available on-site at UHS through web-booking on the MyUHS website or by dropping into the clinic at 333 E. Campus Mall during its opening hours, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Caradonna said.

Students can seek additional support and involvement through peer-led student organizations such as Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment-UW, a group dedicated to preventing sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking through education and activism.

“[PAVE-UW] champions environments that foster understanding and prevention through comprehensive education programs, the dissemination of knowledge, and the promotion of accessible resources,” Chair Alexis Smiezek said.

Smiezek shared her experience with PAVE-UW.

“PAVE is one of the only spaces I have found on campus where I can ‘shed the armor’ and be authentically myself in all of my identities, including as a queer woman and as a survivor,” Smiezek said. “PAVE is where I found my voice. PAVE is where I took back my power. For that, I will forever be grateful.”

Smiezek wants other survivors to know they aren’t alone in their healing journey and there are people ready to be in the community with them when they’re ready.

PAVE-UW invites survivors and allies to congregate in weekly Support Spaces, which take place from 2-6 p.m. on Fridays.