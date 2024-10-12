Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

‘They [UW] go after students like myself’: SJP holds protest Friday morning

Protest leaders criticize university police, administration’s response to demands
by Anna Kristoff
October 12, 2024
Anna Kristoff
SJP protesters gather on Library Mall. October 11, 2024.

University of Wisconsin Students for Justice in Palestine held a walkout and picket protest on Friday morning. This protest marks the end of SJP’s Week of Rage, a series of pro-Palestinian events during the week of Oct. 7 — the anniversary of the war in Gaza. 

The protest started shortly after 11:00 a.m. when around 50 protesters, many wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, gathered on Library Mall to start chanting pro-Palestinian slogans — stopping occasionally to let protest leaders give short speeches. 

One speaker, UW student Dahlia Saba, is one of two students facing disciplinary charges for involvement in the encampment last spring. 

Advertisements

“This university should be responsive to us,” Saba said. “… They [UW] go after students — like myself — for writing op-eds.”

Saba co-authored an opinion article published in The Cap Times that criticizes the university’s response to pro-Palestinian protesters. 

Saba said the university has allowed police to use physical force against protesters — “like these guys over here,” Saba said, gesturing toward a few UW Police Department officers standing nearby. 

Saba also criticized UW’s new expressive activity policies — which restrict physical violence, noise disturbance and large hand-held signs — to which the crowd booed in agreement. 

Protesters resumed chanting following Saba’s speech.

“MPD, KKK, IOF — they’re all the same,” protesters chanted.

UWPD executive director of communications Marc Lovicott said the department works with various organizations and groups on campus to stay informed about what and where protests will take place.

“Our goal is to enforce laws and the First Amendment and to make sure everyone is safe,” Lovicott said. “So we would take action if we were concerned about any of those things, but our presence out there is mainly just to make sure everyone is safe.”

Another protest speaker said SJP met with the UW System Board of Regents to accuse the university of a human rights violation for investing in Israeli companies. The Board had said they would respond to this complaint by Friday, but SJP has not yet heard back, according to the speaker. 

Protesters then resumed chanting in English, Spanish and Arabic. 

Two protesters held a large banner that called for the university to divest from colonization from Palestine to Teejop. Teejop is a word in the Ho-Chunk language that refers to Madison, Wisconsin.

One individual held a sign that read, “Kamala, Gaza is speaking too.”

At 11:50 a.m., protesters started to leave Library Mall and continued their chants while walking up Bascom Hill. 

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of students voting. November 3, 2024.
Wisconsin Elections Commission announces statewide campaign to promote voting website
Wisconsin Capitol Building. September 16, 2024.
Controversial ruling by Gov. Evers extends school funding to 2425
Bascom Hall. October 10, 2024
UW removes race eligibility criteria from BIPOC program following legal complaint
Mental Health Services at UHS hosts a Mental Wellbeing Resource Fair at Library Mall. October 10, 2024.
UHS celebrates World Mental Health Day with annual resource fair
Iowa State University professor Jonathan Wendel speaks at Birge hall. October 10, 2024.
Cotton's polyploidy and what it means for the rest of plant research
National Security Leaders for America member Colonel Tom Davis spoke on the steps of the Capitol Building in a campaign event for Harris. October 10, 2024.
National Security Leaders for America endorse Kamala Harris for president at Madison event
Donate to The Badger Herald