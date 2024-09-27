Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Two students charged for involvement in pro-Palestine encampment

A1: UW students charged after writing op-ed criticizing the universities handling of encampment A2: UW takes action against students involved in pro-Palestine encampment S: Nonprofit group, Palestine Legal, backs students and criticizes UW’s investigation
by Anna Smith
September 27, 2024
Jacob Duran
Protesters enter fourth day of encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 2, 2024.

University of Wisconsin students Dalia Saba and Vignesh Ramachandran will face disciplinary charges due to their involvement with the pro-Palestinian encampment that occurred last spring semester on Library Mall, according to Madison 365. UW has accused them of “planning and carrying out an encampment on university lands.”

These charges come after Saba and Ramachandran co-authored an opinion article published by the Cap Times. In this story, they criticized Chancellor Mnookin’s response to the protester’s demands and they called for UW to divest from assets linked to the war in Gaza. This article prompted the charges the university set against them, according to Madison 365.

Palestine Legal, a nonprofit organization providing legal advice to those who speak out regarding Palestinian issues, is defending the students. In an Instagram post by Palestine Legal and two others, they argue that UW’s investigation against Saba and Ramachandran lacks significant evidence and is based solely on the criticism presented in their op-ed article. 

Advertisements

The cases against these students are a part of a nationwide trend of universities infringing on students’ right to freedom of speech, according to the Palestine Legal website.

Saba’s and Ramachandran’s non-academic hearings will be held on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. and Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. respectively, according to Madison 365. They both chose to make their hearings public. Additionally, they have signed FERPA waivers, which will allow for the disclosure of their student education records.

The location of hearings will be disclosed as the dates approach, according to Madison 365.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW-Madison Campus
David Maraniss speaks to students at the DeLuca Forum at the Discovery Building. September 25, 2024.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Maraniss visits UW as journalist in residence
Study Abroad Fair at Gordon Dining and Event Center. September 24, 2024.
UW Study Abroad Fair encourages inclusion in programs
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.
Students for Justice in Palestine UW challenge Board of Regents on Israel divestment at meeting
Bascom Hall. September 16, 2024.
Grant program awards funding to seven UW startups
333 East Campus Mall. September 13, 2024.
Campus community offers resources, hope during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Nancy Pelosi speaks at Memorial Union in Shannon Hall as part of Cap Times Idea Fest. September 16, 2024.
Pelosi urges Wisconsinites to vote, denounces Trump at Cap Times Idea Fest
Donate to The Badger Herald