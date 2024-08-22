Board of Regents approve 2025-2027 operating and capital budget requests

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted Thursday to approve the 2025-27 UW System Biennial Operating Budget Financial Aid Request and the 2025-27 UW System Biennial Capital Budget Request.

The operating budget seeks to secure $855.1 million in new funding to address critical needs across Wisconsin’s public university system.

The budget proposal, which aligns with the Universities of Wisconsin’s 2023-28 strategic plan, includes targeted investments in affordability, accessibility, talent development and innovation. The request was driven by the need to elevate Wisconsin from its current ranking of 43rd in public funding for four-year universities to the national average, President of the Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman said.

The Budget outlines critical increases in state support, including a $239.9 million allocation for preserving accessibility, $203.3 million for ensuring the quality of education by investing in faculty and staff. Additionally, $128.9 million is earmarked for initiatives aimed at increasing affordability in the form of financial aid and support for veterans and their families.

Projected investments in innovation include $69.3 million for developing AI research and enhancing educational resources across the Universities of Wisconsin. The budget also requests $83.6 million for student-focused initiatives, such as career advising and mental health services. Regent Ashok Rai spoke in favor of investment in AI.

“A major investment in artificial intelligence is designed to do what the universities of Wisconsin do best,” Rai said. “Which is to prepare our students and our citizens and partner with our business community for success in our changing world.”

The Board of Regents anticipate these investments will not only stabilize but also expand the reach and impact of the state’s higher education institutions. The proposal aims to keep tuition flat for resident undergraduate students in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years.

The 2025-27 Capital Budget aims to obtain a total of $1.76 billion in federal funding. This budget emphasizes maintaining and improving existing infrastructure and meeting the state’s workforce needs.

The budget includes $1.17 billion in General Fund Supported Borrowing, $444.5 million in Program Revenue Supported Borrowing, $35.6 million in UW cash and $109.2 million in non-UW cash.

Some of the major project requests included in the budget are the addition of a new residence hall at UW-Madison and the renovation of several others on campus. The approved proposal allocates $293.4 million in funding toward construction of the new residence hall, and over $28 million toward renovating Dejope and Chadbourne residence halls.

The budget additionally allocates $292.5 toward demolishing the Mosse Humanities building.

With the budgets passed by the Board of Regents, it is now up to Gov. Tony Evers to approve or disapprove the proposals.