Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Board of Regents approve 2025-2027 operating and capital budget requests

Budgets invest in AI research, career advising, mental health, $293.4 million new residence hall
by Sami Bitat
August 22, 2024
Soren Goldsmith
The Badger Herald archival photo of Van Hise hall. March 15, 2024.

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted Thursday to approve the 2025-27 UW System Biennial Operating Budget Financial Aid Request and the 2025-27 UW System Biennial Capital Budget Request.

The operating budget seeks to secure $855.1 million in new funding to address critical needs across Wisconsin’s public university system.

The budget proposal, which aligns with the Universities of Wisconsin’s 2023-28 strategic plan, includes targeted investments in affordability, accessibility, talent development and innovation. The request was driven by the need to elevate Wisconsin from its current ranking of 43rd in public funding for four-year universities to the national average, President of the Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman said. 

Advertisements

The Budget outlines critical increases in state support, including a $239.9 million allocation for preserving accessibility, $203.3 million for ensuring the quality of education by investing in faculty and staff. Additionally, $128.9 million is earmarked for initiatives aimed at increasing affordability in the form of financial aid and support for veterans and their families.

Projected investments in innovation include $69.3 million for developing AI research and enhancing educational resources across the Universities of Wisconsin. The budget also requests $83.6 million for student-focused initiatives, such as career advising and mental health services. Regent Ashok Rai spoke in favor of investment in AI.

“A major investment in artificial intelligence is designed to do what the universities of Wisconsin do best,” Rai said. “Which is to prepare our students and our citizens and partner with our business community for success in our changing world.”

The Board of Regents anticipate these investments will not only stabilize but also expand the reach and impact of the state’s higher education institutions. The proposal aims to keep tuition flat for resident undergraduate students in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years.

The 2025-27 Capital Budget aims to obtain a total of $1.76 billion in federal funding. This budget emphasizes maintaining and improving existing infrastructure and meeting the state’s workforce needs.

The budget includes $1.17 billion in General Fund Supported Borrowing, $444.5 million in Program Revenue Supported Borrowing, $35.6 million in UW cash and $109.2 million in non-UW cash.

Some of the major project requests included in the budget are the addition of a new residence hall at UW-Madison and the renovation of several others on campus. The approved proposal allocates $293.4 million in funding toward construction of the new residence hall, and over $28 million toward renovating Dejope and Chadbourne residence halls.

The budget additionally allocates $292.5 toward demolishing the Mosse Humanities building.

With the budgets passed by the Board of Regents, it is now up to Gov. Tony Evers to approve or disapprove the proposals.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW-Madison Campus
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building, September 9, 2022.
Madison man charged in UW bias incident targeting Asian and Arab students
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering. March 15, 2024.
UW to change Student Bus Pass Program pick-up process this fall
Faculty protest outside of Bascom Hall. Two faculty hold this sign reading "FACULTY + STAFF SUPPORT OUR STUDENTS." May 2, 2024.
Faculty Senate meeting cancelled due to failure to meet quorom
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
UWPD cite 19 people from pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigation of campus burglaries underway
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. November 7, 2023.
Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president
Donate to The Badger Herald