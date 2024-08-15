Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Madison man charged in UW bias incident targeting Asian and Arab students

University records reveal details of threats and racist behavior
by Sami Bitat
August 15, 2024
Edward Kustner
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building, September 9, 2022.

A Madison man has been formally charged in connection with a bias incident that took place last fall at the University of Wisconsin’s Mosse Humanities Building, during which several students were harassed at student organization meeting.

20-year-old Lukas Nowak was charged Monday with multiple offenses following the Nov. 28, 2023 disruption, according to the University of Wisconsin Police Department.

The incident involved Nowak and two other men who entered several rooms in the Humanities building, allegedly making threats, using racist language and engaging in other profane behavior. The suspects, having no affiliation with the university, were quickly identified by UWPD.

The charges against Nowak include one count of Terrorist Threats – Public Panic or Fear, one count of Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon and two additional counts of Disorderly Conduct. All charges carry a hate crime enhancer due to the nature of the incident.

According to a Bias Incident Report obtained by the Badger Herald, the suspects targeted members of the multicultural Sigma Psi Zeta sorority. One of the suspects threatened to kill a student whom they mistakenly believed to be Saudi Arabian, further heightening the severity of the situation.

Excerpt of a UW Bias Incident Report obtained by The Badger Herald.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor condemned the actions in a statement last fall, emphasizing that “hate and racism have no place on our campus.” The initial investigation highlighted anti-Arab and anti-Asian sentiments expressed during the incident, which Reesor acknowledged as deeply troubling, particularly in the context of ongoing global conflicts.

UWPD, in partnership with the FBI and the City of Madison Police Department, conducted an investigation leading to the formal charges against Nowak. As part of his bail conditions, Nowak is prohibited from entering the UW-Madison campus.

Students affected by the incident continue to receive support through mental health and campus safety resources provided by the Dean of Students Office. The university reiterates its commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

The case remains under investigation, and students are urged to report any suspicious activity or threats to campus security.

Resources available to students on campus:

  • Download the BadgerSAFE app for campus safety updates
  • UHS 24-hour Crisis Line, (608) 265-5600 (Option 9)
  • Students can receive walking companionship through SAFEwalk, (608) 262-5000
