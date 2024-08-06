Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering. March 15, 2024.
UW to change Student Bus Pass Program pick-up process this fall
by Anna KristoffAugust 6, 2024
Instructor and student work in chocolate laboratory in Babcock Hall, Aug. 2, 2024.
UW's Confectionary Technology Course wraps up with chocolate lab
by Blake ThorAugust 3, 2024
Absentee ballot drop box at fire station 1 on 316 W. Dayton Street. Aug. 2, 2024.
Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork
by Ava McNarneyAugust 2, 2024
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Sen. Diane Hesselbein speak at Kamala Harris for president press conference. July 26, 2024
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein hold Harris for president event in Madison
by Sami BitatJuly 27, 2024
The Badger Herald archival photo of grocery store. February 20, 2021.
New immigration policy creates pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants
by Anna SmithJuly 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of swimming pool. April 27, 2016.
What is going on in the world of UW athletics?
by Julien PayenJuly 25, 2024
UW to change Student Bus Pass Program pick-up process this fall

Students to receive new passes ordered online, valid until graduation
by Anna Kristoff
August 6, 2024
The+80+bus+stops+at+N+Randall+at+Engineering.+March+15%2C+2024.+
Paige Valley
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering. March 15, 2024.

Starting this fall, University of Wisconsin students must order their new Associated Students of Madison Bus Passes online before picking them up in person, according to a UW Transportation Services press release

The UW Student Bus Pass Program allows UW students — who have paid their student transportation segregated fee — to use Madison Metro Transit buses with no extra cost, according to the Transportation Services website

Previously, students would need to present their Wiscard at a designated campus pick-up station, and they could then immediately receive a pass which would expire at the end of each semester, according to the press release. 

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Sen. Diane Hesselbein speak at Kamala Harris for president press conference. July 26, 2024
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein hold Harris for president event in Madison
The Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin Capitol. March 8, 2021.
Wisconsin among states experiencing summer heat wave
The Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin Capitol Building. March 25, 2024.
Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election
State Capitol, Madison, State Capitol, Carroll St,
Overdose spike alert issued following unexpected increase in Dane County overdoses

The new bus passes will be reusable tap-fare cares that do not expire until the end of the student's enrollment period at UW — provided that the student meets eligibility requirements, according to the press release.

Students can start ordering their passes online Aug. 12 through the UW Transportation Services website. Students will receive an email when their pass is ready for pick-up, and they must report to Union South or, beginning Sep. 16, to the Transportation Services 21 N. Park Street office.

