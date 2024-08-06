UW to change Student Bus Pass Program pick-up process this fall

Starting this fall, University of Wisconsin students must order their new Associated Students of Madison Bus Passes online before picking them up in person, according to a UW Transportation Services press release.

The UW Student Bus Pass Program allows UW students — who have paid their student transportation segregated fee — to use Madison Metro Transit buses with no extra cost, according to the Transportation Services website.

Previously, students would need to present their Wiscard at a designated campus pick-up station, and they could then immediately receive a pass which would expire at the end of each semester, according to the press release.

The new bus passes will be reusable tap-fare cares that do not expire until the end of the student’s enrollment period at UW — provided that the student meets eligibility requirements, according to the press release.

Students can start ordering their passes online Aug. 12 through the UW Transportation Services website. Students will receive an email when their pass is ready for pick-up, and they must report to Union South or, beginning Sep. 16, to the Transportation Services 21 N. Park Street office.