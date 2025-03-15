BREAKING: State Street stabbing victim located, MPD investigation ongoing

A stabbing occurred Saturday afternoon on the 500 block of State Street, prompting a rapid response from the Madison Police Department and multiple emergency notifications from the University of Wisconsin Police Department.

At approximately 1:56 p.m., reports surfaced about a stabbing near Luchador on State Street. Police described the suspect as a Black male in his 40s, wearing a white puffer jacket, according to audio obtained by The Badger Herald.

Police said the suspect stabbed another Black male before fleeing State Street.

Within minutes, multiple reports indicated that more individuals might have been armed with knives or razor blades. But the primary suspect continued to be the man in the white puffer coat.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By 1:59 p.m., the suspect was spotted walking toward Langdon Street, and by 2:00 p.m., he was seen running on Gilman Street, reportedly discarding the knife outside of Ann Emery Hall.

At 2:01 p.m., reports indicated the individual may have been moving toward the State Capitol.

By 2:04 p.m., law enforcement confirmed the suspect had discarded the weapon and was still moving along Gilman Street.

UWPD issued multiple warnings through its BadgerSAFE app, advising community members to remain alert.

At 2:41 p.m., UWPD sent an all clear notification.