UWPD reports surge in e-bike and e-scooter thefts on campus

UWPD investigating five reported thefts, urges campus community to stay alert
by Shannon Hare
February 11, 2025
Cait Gibbons
The Badger herald archival photo of BCycles. September 7, 2019.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 10, UWPD received five reports of stolen electric bikes and scooters. 

University of Wisconsin students were alerted via the BadgerSAFE app and by email Tuesday morning.

The reported thefts occurred at Memorial Union, Waters Residence Hall, Witte Hall, Lowell Center and Helen C. White Lot 6.

UWPD is actively investigating these incidents and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 608-264-2677.

“Thefts are not the fault of the victim, but there are steps you can take to help reduce the risk of similar crimes,” UWPD wrote in the report.

UWPD suggests using a strong anti-theft device or lock for your e-bike or e-scooter to make it more difficult for thieves to steal. 

Parking in a secure area, such as a garage or a well-lit, high-visibility location may help deter criminal activity, according to UWPD. 

Additionally, recording serial numbers and taking photos of valuable items like bikes, mopeds, laptops and cameras can be helpful in recovering stolen property.

This crime warning was issued in compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, which requires universities to provide timely crime alerts to keep their communities informed.

For more information on the Clery Act and crime reporting at UW, visit:

U.S. Department of Education — Campus Safety

UWPD Clergy Act Information

Crime Warnings at UW

