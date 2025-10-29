Planned Parenthood restores abortion services amid new state funding rules

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced Oct. 27 that it will resume providing abortion care at its health centers after pausing services earlier this month in response to federal funding changes.

According to a press release from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the organization will continue to serve Medicaid patients while maintaining its full range of reproductive health services, including birth control, STI treatment and cancer screenings.

The pause, which began Oct. 1, followed a new state budget provision requiring organizations receiving Medicaid funding to choose between providing abortion services or maintaining their status as an Essential Community Provider under the Affordable Care Act. Planned Parenthood relinquished its Essential Community Provider status, allowing it to resume abortion care while continuing to accept Medicaid patients.

“Providing compassionate, high-quality care to our patients has always been our mission — and it always will be,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said in the press release.

Advertisements

The decision marks a significant step for abortion access in Wisconsin, where reproductive health providers continue to navigate a complex legal and political landscape surrounding abortion rights and public funding.