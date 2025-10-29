Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
Planned Parenthood restores abortion services amid new state funding rules

The organization says it remains committed to accessible reproductive care for students and residents despite shifting federal rules
by Zoe Klein
October 29, 2025

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced Oct. 27 that it will resume providing abortion care at its health centers after pausing services earlier this month in response to federal funding changes.

According to a press release from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the organization will continue to serve Medicaid patients while maintaining its full range of reproductive health services, including birth control, STI treatment and cancer screenings.

The pause, which began Oct. 1, followed a new state budget provision requiring organizations receiving Medicaid funding to choose between providing abortion services or maintaining their status as an Essential Community Provider under the Affordable Care Act. Planned Parenthood relinquished its Essential Community Provider status, allowing it to resume abortion care while continuing to accept Medicaid patients.

“Providing compassionate, high-quality care to our patients has always been our mission — and it always will be,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said in the press release.

The decision marks a significant step for abortion access in Wisconsin, where reproductive health providers continue to navigate a complex legal and political landscape surrounding abortion rights and public funding.

