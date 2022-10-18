University of Wisconsin campus groups Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, PAVE, and Wunk Sheek proposed new budgets to the Student Services Finance Committee Monday.

These budgets would be allocated from the General Student Services Fund.

PAVE is a campus group that attempts to end gender-based violence at UW by trying to change the culture at the university. The group requested $79,504, which is a decrease from their previous budget.

PAVE is attempting to grow the budget of specific areas of their group, such as $3,072 more funding than last year going to staff budget. They hope to increase their staff capacity and hours.

PAVE offers speaking events throughout the year, support spaces every Monday and Friday within their office and self-care sessions that look to bring together victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Over 4,000 students attended a PAVE-UW workshop last year.

Wunk Sheek, an Indigenous student organization that seeks to create a sense of community among Indigenous students, requested a budget of $32,514.

Wunk Sheek hosts workshops to share Indigenous art forms and culture to the UW community, which are open to all students. They also put on an agriculture and food-based program, hold a powwow on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, send delegates to a yearly conference with other Big Ten schools and have monthly speakers who work to teach UW about Indigenous issues.

SSFC will meet Thursday, Oct. 20.