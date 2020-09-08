Joe Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, met with Jacob Blake’s family in Kenosha, Monday.

According to CBS News, Biden and President Donald Trump both visited Kenosha last week. Biden also met with Blake’s family, while President Trump did not.

President Trump said he declined to meet with Jacob Blake’s family because they wanted lawyers present, and he thought it would be inappropriate for them to be there, according to CBS News.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits Jacob Blake’s family in KenoshaDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Jacob Blake’s hometown of Kenosha on Thursday for his first 2020 campaign stop in Read…

Jacob Blake, age 29, was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police officer, Rusten Sheskey, during an arrest on August 23. Blake survived, but he is paralyzed from the waist down.

UW survey finds Biden leading polls in Wisconsin, other key battleground statesUniversity of Wisconsin’s Elections Research Center conducted polls in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania that put Joe Biden ahead of President Read…

According to CBS News Blake’s family’s attorney Benjamin Crump said Kamala Harris encouraged the family to take care of their physical and mental health and to use their voices even through the pain to help America make progress to end systemic racism.

“They’re an incredible family. And what they’ve endured, and they just do it with such dignity and grace,” Harris said to CBS News. “They’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.”