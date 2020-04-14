In a combined effort, the state of Wisconsin and Dane County are preparing the Alliant Energy Center to become an alternate care facility amidst the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Tony Evers submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare the facility, according to Evers’ press release. After the application is approved by FEMA, the Army Corp of Engineers will help develop the site by signing contractors and subcontractors, according to the release.

“This second alternative care facility will be an essential backup facility to ensure our healthcare system in the south central region is not overwhelmed,” Gov. Evers said in the release. “FEMA and the Army Corp of Engineers have been tremendous planning partners for our state and we are thankful for their quick responsiveness. Wisconsin residents are doing a good job of helping to flatten the curve in our state by following the guidelines of our Safer at Home order, but we must continue our efforts to manage the pandemic in order to protect Wisconsinites. Hopefully this second site will not be needed, but we must prepare for it now so we are ready.”

According to WMTV, the facility would be located in the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center and would have over a 300 bed capacity.

“Dane County is proud to partner with Governor Evers and make our facility available to the state as a potential alternative care site to ensure our community has the medical resources it needs to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release.

On April 9, Evers announced the first alternate care facility located at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, according to a press release.

The Army Corps of Engineers has signed contracts with a contractor and multiple subcontractors to begin the development with the park’s Exposition Center, according to the release.