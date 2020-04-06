The United States Supreme Court ruled that Wisconsin cannot accept absentee ballots postmarked after April 7, the election day, Monday night.

According to The Hill, there was a 5-4 vote, in which conservative justices sided with Republican state lawmakers by halting a lower court order to extend absentee voting to April 13.

Supreme Court rules for Wisconsin primary to proceed as scheduledHours after Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order postponing Tuesday’s election until June, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the Read…

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh spoke for the majority, writing that it would alter the election.

“Extending the date by which ballots may be cast by voters — not just received by the municipal clerks but cast by voters — for an additional six days after the scheduled election day fundamentally alters the nature of the election,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Gov. Evers signs executive order suspending in-person votingGov. Tony Evers signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for the April 7 election in light of the COVID-19 Read…

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote a dissent that was supported by fellow liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

“The district court, acting in view of the dramatically evolving COVID–19 pandemic, entered a preliminary injunction to safeguard the availability of absentee voting in Wisconsin’s spring election,” Ginsburg wrote.

The dissent said that this decision would prevent absentee voters who have reacted to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic from casting their votes.