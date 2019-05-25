University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore and his family were involved in a fatal collision early Saturday morning according to a story on MLive.com.

The crash occurred in Washtenaw County, Michigan on highway M-14. Moore and his family were struck by a 23-year-old female driver who was driving the wrong direction.

Both the 23-year-old driver and Moore’s daughter Jaidyn were pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore and his wife Jennifer suffered severe injuries. Jennifer Moore was taken off life support and passed away at the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to MLive.com.

Moore’s son Jerrell suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of a third car involved in the crash.

Moore is a UW graduate and former player. He was UW’s assistant coach from 2005 to 2010 before serving as head coach at University of Illinois-Chicago. Moore returned to UW in 2015 where he is the assistant coach under Greg Gard, according to the UW men’s basketball website.

Gard planned to fly to Michigan to be with the Moore family while local authorities continue to investigate the accident according to the Sentinel.