After several months of campaigning, Wisconsin entered election night to decide new city council members, the mayor of Madison and a State Supreme Court judge.

Madison Mayoral Race

Former District 12 alderperson Satya Rhodes-Conway has been elected Madison’s new mayor, defeating 22-year incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin.

Rhodes-Conway served on Madison’s City Council for six years and works at the Wisconsin Center on Strategy as managing director of the Mayor’s Innovation Project — an organization that collaborates with mayors nationwide in an effort to improve city policy.

Rhodes-Conway’s campaign focused on issues of climate change, affordable housing accessibility and bus rapid transit in Madison, and she will be the city’s first openly gay mayor.

City Council District 8

University of Wisconsin freshman Avra Reddy won the city council seat for District 8 after campaigning against UW freshman Matthew Mitnick.

Reddy will take over for Alder Zach Wood, who was elected to the council in 2015 as a UW student himself.

Madison School Board

Female representation continued down the ballot, with local public school advocate Cristiana Carusi defeating Kaleem Caire for Madison School Board’s third seat.

Ali Janae Muldrow, who attended Madison public schools until adulthood, followed suit, defeating David Blaska for Madison School Board’s fourth seat.

Rounding out the school board races, Ananda Mirilli, president of Madison’s Latino Education Council and board member at Madison Area Technical College, defeated TJ Mertz for Madison School Board’s fifth seat.

State Supreme Court

The race between Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn is still being decided. The Badger Herald will update this article as more information comes to light.