To address increasing parking needs, the Division of Facilities Planning and Management has proposed Lot 62 to be replaced by a new parking garage on Linden Drive.

The Linden Drive Parking Garage would have 600 stalls as opposed to the 410 spaces currently provided by Lot 62.

The new garage is projected to open in July of 2020 and is estimated to cost $23.6 million, according to The Cap Times.

The proposed project would feature the addition of 120 visitor spaces, helping comply with the university’s Long-Range Transportation Master Plan. That plan recommends adding 2,000 new visitor spaces over the next 20 years.

The new parking garage would also compensate for lost parking spaces during upcoming construction projects, including new Muscle Biology and Meat Science buildings and an addition to the School of Veterinary Medicine.

UW’s current parking system offers roughly 13,000 parking spaces to suit the needs of approximately 65,000 students, staff and faculty members.

Construction is planned to begin in June, but before that can happen, the project must receive approval from city bodies such as the Transportation Committee, the Board of Public Works, the Joint Campus Area Committee and the City Council.