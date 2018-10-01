Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers called for automatic voter registration in a campaign agenda released Monday.

The Tony Evers campaign posted a press release announcing Evers’ “Government For Us” agenda, which would implement automatic voter registration in Wisconsin. The agenda sets Evers’ plans for state government to work for the people of Wisconsin, as Evers said.

“The hardworking people of Wisconsin deserve a governor and a state government that work hard for them,” Evers said in the press release. “I’ll make sure we are always putting the people of Wisconsin first.”

Automatic voter registration allows citizens who turn 18 to register to vote when they renew their driver’s license at their local DMV, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Young adults would then have the option to opt-out of registration rather than opt-in.

Washington D.C. and 13 states have implemented this policy — many of which have seen an increase of registered voters, the Brennan Center for Justice found. Registration rates increased from 4,000 voters per month to 15,000 in Oregon, the first state to take part in automatic voter registration. Vermont also saw its rates double.

The most recent Wisconsin Voter ID law was enacted in 2015, requiring Wisconsin residents to present a photo ID to vote. University of Wisconsin offers voter IDs to students, but UW student IDs cannot be used to vote.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 34 states have implemented voter ID laws, with Wisconsin having some of the strictest laws. A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found these laws may affect voter turnout.