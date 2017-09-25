People who are eligible to renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals are now able to do so through RISE Law Center, a nonprofit bilingual law firm in Madison, which received a $25,000 grant to pay for immigration filing fees.

The current administration announced that immigrants protected from deportation under DACA have until Oct. 5 to reapply for their protected status, according to a New York Times article.

Robin Dalton, senior immigration attorney at RISE, said the funding from the grant will ensure that those eligible to renew their DACA protection before the deadline do so, regardless of financial means.

The grant was awarded by United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation aimed at addressing inequities in the community. According to their website, the organization has a section solely dedicated to dreamers — people who qualify for DACA — to help them with social security, job and residency issues.

People eligible for this funding would be covered for a filing fee, which is normally $495, and free legal representation, Dalton said. Pro bono clinics will be held Sep. 25 and Oct. 2.

DACA is important to provide a safe and stable environment as there is less fear of deportation and more access to basic necessities, such as a driver’s license, Dalton added.

“Here in Wisconsin thousands of young people are using their DACA status to ensure greater multicultural contributions to our community, including diversity of minds in our educational institutions and innovation in the workforce,” Dalton said.

A study from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services showed that out of nearly 333,000 DACA renewal requests received in 2017, approximately 30,000 were rejected.

Dalton emphasized that DACA protections not only ensure that youth in the community can flourish without fear of losing their families, but these same people are vital to the growth of the area’s economy and pushing forth innovations in higher education.