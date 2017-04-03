After a new victim came forward Friday, the University of Wisconsin Police Department has officially referred two additional charges against Alec Cook to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

With the two new additional charges of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, Cook now faces a total of 23 counts of criminal charges.

Cook, initially arrested in October, now faces charges in relation to 11 women. His charges are as follows:

Seven counts of second-degree sexual assault

Three counts of third-degree sexual assault

Two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault

Two counts of strangulation and suffocation

Three counts of false imprisonment

Two counts of stalking

Four counts of disorderly conduct

According to an UWPD news release, the department learned of an incident between Cook and a female student that occurred in 2014 in a UW residence hall.

Further investigation led to the referral of additional charges Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.