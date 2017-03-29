With election day only one week away, candidates for two positions on the Madison School Board discussed their visions for the city’s educational future at a forum Tuesday.

Nicki Vander Meulen, running for Seat 7, would be the first board member with autism to hold a seat. She said she would use this opportunity to create educational support and behavior education plans for all students.

“I am running to be a voice for the voiceless,” Meulen said.

With a background as a juvenile criminal defense lawyer, Meulen said she would work on lowering the expulsion and suspension rate and add job-readiness training programs into schools.

Meet the winners of the 2017 Wisconsin spring primaryThe potentially controversial race for the Wisconsin state superintendent of public instruction was narrowed on Tuesday after students and community members Read…

Ali Muldrow, who is vying for Seat 6 against Kate Toews, said she wants to focus on diversifying not only the school staff, but also allowing for people “not in power” to help with making decisions and providing input.

Having worked in the the school system since she was a young adult, Muldrow said she is running for her “love of learning.

With respect to closing the achievement gap between white and black students, Muldrow said the education system needs to aim for something that seeks to cultivate the intelligence of all young people.

“Education is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach,” Muldrow said. “We should want the world to look at us.”

Muldrow said her number one priority is closing the achievement gap and making sure the Madison community is actively engaged in conversation about schooling.

After primary win, Madison School Board incumbent ends bid for seatAfter three terms serving the Madison Metropolitan School Board, Seat 7 incumbent Ed Hughes ended his campaign Wednesday afternoon, citing personal matters. Read…

With two kids currently in the public school system, Toews said now is the moment to participate in making Madison one of the best public school systems in the country.

Like Muldrow, Toews said she would focus on the diversification of staff and educators and closing the achievement gap.

“We just have to be better,” Toews said.

The general election will be held April 4.