As the potential ability to opt out of allocable segregated fees has created concern among students at the University of Wisconsin, members from Associated Students of Madison’s Shared Governance Committee gathered to discuss various ways to counter this proposal.

One main concern the committee discussed was the extent to which the student body at UW knows about segregated fees. Allocable segregated fees account for funding for various programs and services such as the campus bus pass. Programs like Greater University Tutoring Services and the Rape Crisis Center are funded by these fees as well and could be at risk for losing their funding if Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal passes.

The committee proposed the idea to reach out to students to make them fully aware of the variety of services funded by allocable fees.

Some of the ideas included creating polls for the student body online and making visual aids, such as posters, for student organizations to distribute or post about on their respective social media accounts.

Another key item of discussion was the proposal to create a pick-up point for Amazon on UW’s campus. Originally, the Amazon pick-up location was proposed at the Red Gym, but the newly proposed location is now near the bike racks of Sellery Residence Hall.

The university would be paying for the structural renovations to Sellery, but Amazon would be paying for the the cosmetic renovations to the building, Rep. Omer Arain said. The university will also make royalties by having the Amazon Locker location on campus.

“Amazon will hire students and stay in agreement with the campus minimum wage,” Arain said.

Some students voiced concerns about making deals with private corporations and building brand connections with the university. On the other hand, other students brought up the fact that private corporations already interact with the university.

The Campus Planning Committee also presented the final master plans for renovations to the Southeast Recreational Facility and the Natatorium. SERF construction will begin in July 2017 and will take approximately two years to complete. After the SERF is complete, the Nat will then be renovated as well.