Taking sexual health into your own hands: How to perform self-checks

Early detection of cancer saves lives and, most of the time, it only takes a few minutes each month to do so. Mammograms and ultrasounds are vital tools for diagnosing breast cancer, but self-exams remain one of the easiest ways to notice changes that could signal something serious.

Two of the most common cancers, breast and testicular, are highly treatable when caught early. Learning to do monthly self-checks helps you understand what’s normal for your body and act fast if something changes.

The Breast Self-Exam

October is breast cancer awareness month, so there’s no better time than now to perform your own self-exam. A breast self-exam is a quick way to get familiar with how your breasts normally look and feel. It doesn’t replace mammograms or doctor visits, it just helps you spot new lumps, swelling, or dimpling early.

“40% of diagnosed breast cancers are detected by women who feel a lump,” Johns Hopkins breast cancer expert Lillie D. Shockney said. That’s reason enough to make it a habit.

When to Check:

If you have periods: Do your exam a few days after your cycle ends, when breasts are least tender.

If you don’t have periods: Pick the same day each month, like the first or fifteenth, so it’s easy to remember.



Where and How:

In the shower: Use your three middle fingers to feel the entire breast and armpit area, using light to firm pressure.

In front of a mirror: With your arms at your sides, look for changes in shape, swelling, or dimpling. Then press your hands to your hips and flex to check for unevenness.

Lying down: Place a pillow under one shoulder and use the opposite hand to check that breast in small circles. Gently squeeze the nipple to check for discharge.

If you feel a lump, don’t panic! Most are non-cancerous, but call your doctor to rule out anything serious. Self-checks help you know what your “normal” feels like, so you’ll catch subtle changes early.

The Testicular Self-Exam

According to the National Institutes of Health, testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men aged 15–35, but it is also one of the most curable. The key is catching it early and that starts with awareness.

When and How:

Do your exam once a month, ideally after a warm shower when the scrotum is relaxed.

Using both hands, gently roll one testicle between your thumb and fingers. It should feel smooth and firm. Check for hard lumps, swelling, or changes in size or texture, then repeat on the other side.

Remember: it’s normal for one testicle to hang lower or feel slightly larger. A soft ridge (the epididymis) is also completely normal.

If you notice any painless lumps, heaviness, or swelling, see your doctor. Most lumps aren’t cancer, they’re often cysts or fluid buildup, but only a medical exam or ultrasound can confirm.

Know your body, protect your health

Both self-exams share one simple message: you know your body best. Setting aside just a few minutes each month can help you catch changes early, when treatment is most effective.

Whether you’re standing in front of the mirror or under a warm shower stream, take those minutes — your health and peace of mind are worth it.

Check out NBCO – Breasts & Hopkin’s – Testicles for more.