Ashirwad brings delicious, flavorful Indian dishes to Madison

State Street is brimming with new restaurants to explore, making it tough for newcomers to stand out. Yet, Ashirwad Indian Restaurant has already made a lasting impression in just a few short months since opening.

Ashirwad, located at 128 State St. A, opened this summer July 4. It was created by The Globe co-owners, Suzy Karki and Ashim Malla, plus their business partner Mitra Poudel, according to Channel 3000.

Currently, Ashirwad doesn’t take reservations, but one other person and I were able to walk in and sit down with no wait. The atmosphere was bustling, with a very friendly staff and sense of urgency to get plates to tables. Many customers also stopped by to pick up online orders.

To split between two people, we ordered one butter chicken entrée, one chicken dum biryani (boneless) entrée and two sides of garlic naan. Their dishes come in four spice levels: mild, medium, hot or extreme.

The butter chicken ($18.95) — andoori chicken simmered in a creamy tomato-butter sauce with a side of rice — was the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. The chicken was tender, flavorful and covered in sauce. This classic dish is a must-order at Ashirwad.

My favorite dish of the night was easily the chicken dum biryani ($19.95), an aromatic rice dish layered with chicken, herbs and spices. The flavors were bold, and the chicken-to-rice ratio was just right. Each bite was well-seasoned and packed with depth, making it the standout of the meal.

Of course, this meal wouldn’t be complete without an order of naan. We opted for the garlic naan ($5.95), which was topped with minced garlic and herbs, and was baked to perfection — soft and chewy with just the right amount of crisp. Dipping it into the butter chicken sauce was absolutely delicious.

At first, I wasn’t sure if the portion sizes would be large enough to share. But once the dishes arrived, it was clear we wouldn’t be leaving hungry. While the prices lean toward the higher side for a casual spot, the generous portions made it well worth it — we even had enough leftovers for nearly another full meal.

For your next date night or comfort takeout spot, try out Ashirwad — you might just find your new favorite State Street eats.