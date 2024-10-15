Festive mocktails to spice up Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, campus is buzzing with plans, parties and booze. With Madison being known as a party school, it can be hard to feel included if you don’t drink. No matter your reason for refraining from alcohol, these fun fall mocktails will make sure you stay festive without missing out on any of the fun.

Apple cider mimosa mocktail

One of the most popular fall cocktails is a spin on the brunch classic — the mimosa — replacing the orange juice with apple cider. To make this fall spritz non-alcoholic, rim a glass with caramel, then dip in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Combine apple cider and ginger ale (instead of champagne) and pour over ice. To make the experience more fun, drink it in a champagne flute!

Apple cider float

While you have apple cider, put it to use in another great fall mocktail — the apple cider float. While this may be more of a dessert than a drink, it’s perfect for a cozy fall day. Simply add vanilla or cinnamon ice cream to a cup and pour apple cider on top. It tastes like apple pie! Move over root beer — it’s cider’s time to shine.

Apple Moscow mule mocktail

For those who like drinks that pack a little punch, try the apple Moscow mule mocktail. Combine ginger beer, a splash of apple cider and a squeeze of lime juice in a shaker with ice. Pour over fresh ice, then garnish with a sprig of mint. If you want to be authentic to the Moscow mule, drink this mocktail in a copper mug.

Pumpkin chai martini mocktail

If you’re someone who gravitates toward pumpkin rather than apple flavors in the fall, this is the mocktail for you. This drink calls for pumpkin puree, chai concentrate, pumpkin pie spice and milk of your choice. Combine ½ cup chai concentrate, ¼ cup milk, 1 tablespoon pumpkin puree (or pumpkin creamer), ½ teaspoon vanilla extract and ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a shaker. Pour the mixture over ice, add a cinnamon stick and enjoy!

Halloween sangria

Get in the spirit of spooky season with a spooky mocktail — Halloween sangria! Instead of using wine, this sangria calls for pomegranate or grape juice, sparkling water and is mixed with blood orange slices, blackberries, apple slices, grapes and cinnamon sticks. It’s a perfectly ominous drink for Halloween night! The full recipe for this Halloween Sangria can be found on the website The Mindful Mocktail.