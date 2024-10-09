Make favorite fall recipes with Farmers’ Market ingredients

Fall just started, yet on some days, we continue to swelter on the walk to classes in the sun. I am partial to fall recipes and believe it is now an acceptable time to bring out the best cozy, comforting and classic fall recipes, despite the non-seasonal weather. With the temperatures beginning to cool down soon, fall is the perfect time for hearty soups, savory or sweet flakey galettes and fall fruit desserts. Take advantage of these recipes featuring fall ingredients you can find at the Dane County Farmers’ Market!

Fall Soups

When I think of fall produce, squash is certainly one of the top foods that comes to mind. With spaghetti squash, winter squash and butternut squash, there are endless fall recipes involving squashes, not to mention many healthy benefits.

One of the most favored soups for fall, behind the classic chicken noodle soup of course, is butternut squash soup. Can anything top a roasted squash blended into a smooth consistency, combined with earthy herbs and perhaps a slice of crusty sourdough for dipping? I think not. This is your sign to grab a butternut squash from the farmers market, along with any seasonal herbs you can find — like rosemary or sage — and get cooking! This highly rated Butternut Squash Soup recipe from Love & Lemons has yet to disappoint over 1,500 reviewers, so I’d say there’s a high chance you will love it too!

If you are not the biggest fan of squash, try this Autumn Wild Rice soup recipe from Gimme Some Oven for a more unique take on a classic chicken noodle style soup! The ingredients consist of carrots, celery, potatoes and kale, unquestionably helping you fulfill your vegetable fixing for the day. I happened to spot a gorgeous bunch of kale at the market that was begging to be used in this recipe. And if you go to the farmers market and pick up some extra vegetables that aren’t included in this recipe, I’m sure it will still taste just as good. Get creative!

Galettes

In my opinion, galettes are one of the best vessels to compliment your favorite fruit. Think of it as an open face pie with the most flakey crust. For fall, galettes make for a delectable flavor profile, savory and sweet.

The most obvious fall fruit pairing that comes to mind are apples. At the farmers market, I found an abundant assortment of apples. From the beloved honey crisp apple to cortland apples, this Apple Galette recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction leaves the apples variety you use up to the baker.It features a filling reminiscent of apple pie on top of an easy, homemade crust. Topped with an optional salted caramel topping, I would petition to make this a year-round recipe.

If you’re looking to opt for a savory galette recipe, I’ve got you covered. Savory galettes in the fall make for a perfect appetizer, and opting for this Fall Veggie and Ricotta galette recipe will do just that. I’ve seen the last of summer’s tomato harvest at the farmers market, and I’m sure it would make a great coupling with the loads of ricotta and parmesan cheese featured in this recipe.

Fall Fruit Desserts

If there is one thing we all need, it is a sweet treat to compliment a savory and warm fall meal. Aside from the typical fruit filled pies or banana breads for autumn, there are a plethora of creative dessert options. Personally, I have to say that apple cider takes the cake as the most versatile fall ingredient for desserts. This Apple Cider Blondie recipe from Lily P Crumbs I found on Instagram Reels is next on my baking list. It’s easy enough to bring to any gatherings or keep entirely for yourself. So while you’re picking out apples to make the apple galette recipe, be sure to grab a bottle or two of Apple Cider from the same stand!

In case you don’t like apples or want to try something different, might I suggest this Gingered Pear Galette from Sally’s Baking Addiction? It’s made with the same dough as the apple galette, and filled with juicy pears and crystallized ginger. Of course, you have the option to top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, but I’ve never heard anyone choose to not top their dessert off with vanilla ice cream.

Understandably, as a dessert lover myself, I could not leave out this Pumpkin Tiramisu recipe, courtesy of my favorite childhood chef, Ree Drummond. A classic tiramisu with a pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie espresso syrup twist added to the mascarpone cheese filling — does it get any closer to downright perfection? I did notice sugar pumpkins at the farmers’ market, so if you are up for the challenge of making your own pumpkin puree, be my guest! You may be able to get the rest of the ingredients for this pumpkin tiramisu at the market.

These only name a few of the endless fall-inspired recipes out there. I hope you find something new and delicious to add to your cooking or baking rotation!